Summer recommendations from new NYC booking service

Arielle Tepper Madover has some answers to the age-old question, What should we do?The theater and film producer’s newest venture …

The theater and film producer’s newest venture is the aptly named What Should We Do, a new NYC-based personalized booking and planning service.

We asked Madover for her top picks on what to do outdoors this summer in NYC:

For a day out with friends: “The Governors Ball on Randall’s Island [June 3-5] is the place to be. The spectacular lineup includes Kanye West, Father John Misty, the Strokes and Elle King.”

For date night: “Nothing beats going to the movies. I love watching them outside at Bryant Park [starting June 20], but there’s also Rooftop Films [going on now], which has an edgy lineup and multiple locations around the city.”

For family fun: “The Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk opens this summer and the shows are going to be fun: from Fifth Harmony [Aug. 2] to Kidz Bop [July 17]. And Luna Park is right next door.”

For a day of culture: “Lincoln Center Out of Doors never disappoints. I have two events on my calendar already: The world premiere of “the public domain” [Aug. 13] — 1,000 volunteer vocalists performing David Lang’s composition — and the amazing Patti Smith in an acoustic performance and poetry reading [July 20].”

For outdoor fun: “I’m taking my husband and the kids on a farm tour at Brooklyn Grange Farm, the largest rooftop soil farms in New York City. They have gardens in Brooklyn and Queens, and offer tours and workshops for the whole family.”