Summer Streets: Saturday’s your last chance to roam Park Avenue!

Sick of city taffic? Saturday is your last chance to roam free on Park Avenue by foot, bike, skateboard, rollerblades, skooter– whatever you choose, other than a car– from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to the 72nd Street Central Park entrance.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the New York City Department of Transportation is teaming up with local organizations to offer free activities, from arts and crafts workshops and dance lessons to rock climbing and ziplining. Plus, there will be free snacks, including ice cream perfect for the hot forecast, live music along the way and a tour of unique buildings at the Astor Place rest stop at noon.

Maybe the coolest part of all, you can even go for a “dive” in the Park Avenue Tunnel, from 33rd to 40th Street, which artist Jana Winderen has transformed with an underwater-themed installation.

Still not convinced? This is the third and final installment of the series this month. Just check out other New Yorkers enjoying the action, above.