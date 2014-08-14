The Hamptons 2014: Baseball, polo and Lil Jon

Classic gatherings return in a big way, while a club king gets a hip party going.

THE BIG GAME

Many galas, parties and events fill the Hamptons’ summer social calendar, but the annual Artists & Writers Annual Softball Game is arguably the most fun-filled of all. This is the 66th year for the game, which pits a roster of notable scribes against a squad of artists — with either side possibly sporting celebrities of television and film. The Saturday game benefits a number of charitable organizations, including The Retreat, East End Hospice, the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center and Phoenix House. Batting practice starts at noon with the game at 2 p.m., $10 suggested donation; Herrick Park at Newtown Lane, East Hampton, artistswritersgame.org

THE BIG MATCH

Meanwhile, only a few hamlets over, another hot yearly East End event goes down Saturday as the fight for the Hamptons Cup will take place at the Bridgehampton Polo Club. Guests can enjoy food and drink, jump in on some halftime activities and meet players. 3 p.m., $150 (buy at giltcity.com); 849 Hayground Rd., Bridgehampton, bridgehamptonpolollc.com

THE BIG PARTY

If you’ve gone clubbing anytime in the past eight years, you’ve probably heard at least one track starring Lil Jon, a producer and rapper whose party chants are an integral part of the modern club music soundscape. Whether he’s screaming “What,” “OK” or “Turn Down for What,” chances are the crowd will be yelling along. Anyone attending 1OAK on Saturday will get a chance to chime in as Jon will be the guest DJ. Starting after 11 p.m., table service recommended; 125 Tuckahoe Lane, Southampton, book at 631-204-5433 or email reservations@1oakhamptons.com, 1oakhamptons.com