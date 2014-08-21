Spend your last Hamptons weekends right! 5 top picks

Summer is winding down in the Hamptons. With just two weekends left until Labor Day, it’s time to make the most out of your weekends out east. To that end, we asked some local designers and chefs what’s on their Hamptons must-list. Ready, set, go!

Eliza Gatfield, design director and owner of Custom Cool in East Hampton and Quogue: “Monday nights at Main Beach – that’s a great event. It’s totally local and very authentically Hamptons. And then there’s Wölffer vineyards on Friday nights to listen to live music and have a glass of wine.

Betsey Johnson, designer: “Clic has the best stuff in there. I just bought some amazing little dolls and two great gauze beach dresses. LF has a kick-ass selection of clothing and accessories. Blue and Cream – I bought four of the rapper T-shirts as gifts and everyone is going nuts over them. Living Room in the Maidstone Hotel has an amazing ‘catch of the day.'”

Seth Levine, executive chef of Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa: “I love stopping by Red Stixs in Water Mill for their soup dumplings and chicken satays before hitting the road back to the city. Or if I stay in the Hamptons, Sunset Beach is the perfect place to catch the sunset after a gorgeous weekend out East – time it right, and you can do both on a Sunday night!”

Bob Melet, owner of the Melet Mercantile Outpost and the Boutique at The Crow’s Nest Inn, both in Montauk: ” Revisions, an art party featuring amazing work by photographer Zak Bush, in-house photographer at Saturdays NYC, being held at the Melet Mercantile Outpost this Sunday from 4-8 p.m.”

David Schulman, owner of Red Stixs in Water Mill: “I always enjoy laying on the beach at Gurney’s in Montauk with a coffee and newspaper to get catch up on the day’s news while enjoying the sunshine before heading into work on the weekends. The fish tacos down at The Beach Club at Gurney’s are my favorite for a mid-afternoon bite.”