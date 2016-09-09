Tim Gunn, during NYFW, says fashion designers ignore plus-size women

Maybe next year’s “Runway” show will better reflect his opinions.

More than 100 million women in America are considered plus-size by the fashion industry’s standard, yet designers at New York Fashion Week continue to launch collections that won’t fit that entire demographic. Tim Gunn isn’t satisfied with this standard.

The “Project Runway” co-host published an article in the Washington Post on Friday expressing his disgust with the industry. It went up shortly after the show’s 15th season finale runway show hit Skylight at Moynihan Station, which featured a slim lineup of models.

“Far more women in this country wear a size 16 than a size six, but the industry seems not to have noticed,” he wrote in the article titled, “Tim Gunn: Designers refuse to make clothes to fit American women. It’s a disgrace.”

Noting that pop-up appearances by full-figured models on runways are the exception, not the rule, Gunn wrote, “if past years are any indication of what’s to come, plus-size looks will be in short supply” at this year’s spring/summer 2017 NYFW.

Gunn seems to be spiraling toward igniting a change in the industry. But the latest “Project Runway” show didn’t defy the “rule,” either. Styles by six of the show’s 16 designers hit the runway, while host Heidi Klum and celebrity judges Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Zendaya sat front row to critique the looks. An array of sheer tops, tight dresses and rompers were among the collections. Gunn was backstage and made a brief appearance during the finale.

Gunn acknowledged in the article that “Project Runway” hasn’t “been a leader on this issue.” “This problem is difficult to change … But change is not impossible,” he wrote, citing Lane Bryant, ModCloth and Eloquii as a success stories.

Maybe next year’s “Runway” show will better reflect his opinions.