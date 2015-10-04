Top New York Wine & Food Festival events

New York is known as the home of many of the world’s greatest chefs. But one of the big lures of the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Food & Wine is when they’re brought together with other top chefs from around the globe for whole new culinary experiences. Here’s a look at some of this year’s top-ticket affairs, from marquee festival events to intimate, once-in-a-lifetime dinners, during the annual festival, which runs from Oct. 15-18 and benefits Food Bank for New York City and the No Kid Hungry Campaign.

Alain Ducasse’s restaurants around the world, which are built around his twist on classic French food, have earned him 19 Michelin stars. He seems to choose his friends as well as he chooses his ingredients. This dinner will feature chefs from his own Benoit, as well as Atrium Dumbo, Battersby, Maison Premiere, Estrela and Gabriel. Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., sold out; Benoit Bistro, 60 W. 55th St.

If you’re in need of a sugar fix, look no further. Cronut creator Dominique Ansel and Four Seasons’ chef Pecko Zantilaveevan will turn the Four Seasons’ Pool Room into a masquerade ballroom filled with sweet confections such as s’mores, frozen molten chocolate cake and a lemon olive oil torta. Masks and costumes are encouraged. Oct. 16 at 10 p.m., $125; 99 E. 52nd St.

Attention sports fans. Hang with Joe Namath, Laveranues Coles and die-hard Jets fan Mario Batali for steaks, ribs and chicken wings at a family-friendly tailgate party. It sure beats trying to flag down a hot dog vendor. Oct. 17 at noon, Jets + Chefs $150 adult/$50 child, Pier 92 at 52nd Street and West Side Highway

Find out who’s top dog, as a dozen chefs from New York institutions ranging from Papaya King to Shake Shack to Asiadog will whip up concoctions such as The Upper East (beef with pastrami, pickles, kraut and spicy mustard) and the bacon-wrapped ShackDog with ShackSauce and fried pickle jalapenos in this contest. Oct. 17 at 4 p.m., $105; The Standard High Line, 848 Washington St.

Anyone who’s watched sushi chefs at work has probably wondered whether rolling your own is as easy as they make it look. “Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto is giving people a chance to find out. He’ll offer tips on sushi rolling, the best ingredients to use and the tools you’ll need. Of course, there’ll be a tasting at the end. Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m., sold out; Morimoto, 88 10th Ave.

The food world lost one of its best writers and foremost meat lovers when Josh Ozersky passed away in May at the age of 47. The festival will pay tribute to him at Meatopia, an event he founded, in which top chefs cook over open flames. Oct. 18 at 4 p.m., $165; Pier 92, 52nd Street and West Side Highway

$20 and under

Don’t have $150 to blow on a marquee event? We hear ya. Here’s a look at top festival talks that are $20 and under.

That’s Amore: A Love Affair with Being Italian

Food Network’s Rachael Ray and Scott Conant, Marco Canora (Hearth) and Alfred Portale (Gotham Bar and Grill) talk growing up Italian. Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m., $20; Hudson, 356 W. 58th St.

Cooking with the Stars

What do actresses Laura Prepon and Valerie Bertinelli, TV’s Lo Bosworth and musician Coolio have in common? Culinary side gigs. Hear about them at this panel. Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m., $20; Hudson, 356 W. 58th St.

WSJ+ Talk: Recipe for a Celebrity Chef

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to become a famous chef, this panel explores the building of a food personality brand with consultant Peter Breslow and chefs Tyler Florence (“The Great Food Truck Race,” “Worst Cooks in America”), Duff Goldman (“Charm City Cakes,” “Duff Till Dawn”) and Butter’s Alex Guarnaschelli (“Chopped”). Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m., $10; The Theater at Bumble and bumble, 415 W. 13th St.

The Spark! With Dana Cowin of Food & Wine

The editor in chief talks culinary creativity with Dominique Ansel, Carla Hall (“The Chew”) and Kristen Kish (“Top Chef”). Oct. 17 at 12:30 p.m., $20; The Theater at Bumble and bumble, 415 W. 13th St.

(with Meredith Deliso)