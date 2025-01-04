Ways to volunteer and give back across New York City

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In a city as large as New York, becoming a volunteer can make a huge impact on the lives of many. Volunteering also helps teach kids the value of what they have and why it’s important to help those who may not have as much. It helps build strong family bonds as you work together as a family to do good, and giving back spreads goodwill and joy to the community.

With so many organizations, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start. Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of places great for volunteering across the five boroughs to help you give back.

Manhattan

NYC Mammas Give Back – Chelsea

601 West 26th St., Suite M287, New York, NY 10001

646-535-3055

Help mothers and mothers to be with this charity. They accept volunteers who want to donate their time and/or expertise (they’re currently searching for a social media manager). Volunteers can help sponsor baby showers, provide for an emergency need, or assist with fundraising. Volunteer applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Coalition for the Homeless – Financial District

129 Fulton St., New York, NY, 10038

212-776-2000

Help provide a warm meal this winter by volunteering with the Coalition for the Homeless. This organization is currently accepting volunteers for their Grand Central Food Program, the largest mobile soup kitchen program in the country.

DOROT – Upper West Side

171 W 85 St., New York, NY 10024

212-769-2850

Volunteer your time building meaningful connections with the elderly. This organization offers remote and in-person opportunities to make calls, send cards and connect over Zoom with the elderly.

New York Cares – Financial District

65 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10006

212-228-5000

New York Cares is an excellent vehicle for giving back with your family. Children ages 14 and up can join up with an adult group leader for a variety of activities, while family-friendly projects are available for everyone to take part in, even the younger kids. Participants can volunteer at a local school for science experience or help hand out bagged groceries. Plus, they have plenty of volunteer opportunities that are perfect for beginners, so even if you’ve never volunteered before, it’s easy to jump in and help out.

Food Bank for New York City – Financial District

39 Broadway, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10006

212-566-7855 ext. 5

This organization provides nutritional support to the underserved across New York. To help them with their many charitable endeavors, they accept volunteers of all ages. Volunteers can help with various projects, like the Farm 2 Food Bank, Community Kitchen, Food Pantry and more.

Toys for Tots – Multiple Locations

888-848-2596

Every child deserves the gift of joy, and local charity Toys for Tots provides just that. Parents and their children can give back together by donating toys. Experience family bonding by taking the kids out for a day of purchasing requested toys and donating them to your local Toys for Tots drop-off center.

166 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013

212-294-8100

Offering a variety of ways for families to do good as a family, God’s Love We Deliver offers all manner of charitable opportunities from seasonal to year-round. They are widely known for delivering medically tailored meals to those in need around the city. Children 16 and over can help with activities like packing and serving. Those 18 and older can make meal deliveries. Meanwhile, children younger than 16 can participate in Crafting Love projects like making beaded bracelets and birthday and holiday cards.

New York Common Pantry – East Harlem

8 East 109th Street, NY, NY 10029

917-720-9700

Giving back as a family by volunteering at New York Common Pantry is a great way to do good and make sure everyone receives their needed nutrition. This pantry depends on volunteer help to allow its continued distribution of thousands of meals yearly. Children ages 16 and up are welcome and can help with the distribution of pantry items, meal service, or pantry item packing.

Friends of Governors Island – Financial District

10 South Street, Slip 7, New York, NY 10007

Friends of Governors Island only accepts volunteers who are 16 or over, so this New York City volunteering opportunity is limited to those with older children. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy time outdoors, stay active, and help one of the most beautiful spots in NYC stay beautiful.

Partnerships for Parks – Multiple Locations

212-360-1399

Partnerships for Parks is devoted to helping neighborhood parks thrive. A diverse network of dedicated park volunteers continues to expand, making it possible to do more to restore and revive parks across the city. This joint program of the City Parks Foundation and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is always looking for more volunteers to help out and earn their green thumb!

Jewish Association Serving the Aging (JASA) – Garment District

247 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018

212-273-5200

Accepting volunteers of all ages, the JASA offers a variety of services that help improve the lives of seniors across the city. Offering everything from meals to legal services, and weekly chats to reduce feelings of loneliness, the JASA is committed to empowering and embracing the elderly community of New York.

Carter Burden Network – Lenox Hill

415 E. 73rd St., New York, NY 10021

212-879-7400

Another excellent resource for New York City volunteering as a family, the Carter Burden Network offers a variety of services to seniors and their families, including grocery shopping, special events, computer training, and more. The organization accepts both adult and youth volunteers.

Brooklyn

City Harvest – Borough Park

150 52nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

646-412-0600

City Harvest’s farmers market-style distribution centers provide fresh produce to those in need across all five boroughs of the city. Headquartered in Brooklyn, along with other activities, they promote more food being used and less wasted. City Harvest offers volunteer opportunities for both adults and youth.

Gallop NYC – Prospect Park

Prospect Park, corner of Canton Ave. & Coney Island Ave.

855-925-5661

If your children are 16 and over, and you love horses, Gallop NYC is an excellent opportunity for Volunteering in New York City as a family. This group offers therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with developmental, emotional, social, and physical challenges. Volunteers can help in a variety of ways, and training is provided.

Queens

Citymeals On Wheels – Multiple Locations

212-687-1234

Citymeals On-Wheels provides food and companionship to New York City’s elderly. The organization is a great one for giving back because it accepts volunteers of all ages.

Grow NYC Greenmarkets – Wallabout

Washington Park & Dekalb Ave.

212-788-7900

Grow NYC Greenmarkets are throughout New York City where families and individuals can work together to make NYC streets and environments cleaner!

Partnerships for Parks – Multiple Locations

212-360-1399

Partnerships for Parks is a city-wide initiative aimed at restoring and maintaining neighborhood parks so everyone can have green spaces to enjoy.

Queens Botanical Garden – Flushing

43-50 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355

718-886-3800

Queens Botanical Garden makes giving back as a family easy. Their routine volunteer opportunities are made to accommodate ages ranging from 14 to adults, while younger children can help out at seasonal community days if they’re accompanied by an adult. Opportunities range from planting to office work.

Gallop NYC – Forest Hills

88-03 70th Road, Forest Hills, NY 11375

855-925-5661

Gallop NYC offers a variety of opportunities for New York City volunteering for people 16 and up. Services are focused on helping people with physical, mental, and emotional developmental roadblocks.

Bronx

1490 Sheridan Blvd., Bronx, NY 10459

718-542-4124

Volunteering with the Bronx River Alliance is a great way to keep the area clean and restore the water and the land. Events include river cleanups, making trails and parks more accessible, and connecting with nature.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.