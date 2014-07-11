Where to watch the World Cup finals in NYC

Here are the best spots to watch the final games of the World Cup.

Outdoors

Bryant Park: Catch the games in the heart of Manhattan. The park is showing the finals at the Southwest Porch. Some games will be played without sound, so check their website for more info on the viewing parties.

Governors Island: The FIFA World Cup is sponsoring official viewing parties at this 172-acre summer playground for New Yorkers. Keep up with where screenings will be shown on the official Facebook page and for ferry hours (sorry, no extended hours on July 4 because of the fireworks). Here’s the full calendar.

East River: Zum Shneider, a Bavarian beer garden (or “biergarten” as they refer to it), has been hosting outdoor viewing parties along the East River at East 23rd Street on a 16 by 12 LED screen. Entertainmen, food and, of course, beer will be on offer. $10. More info here.

DUMBO: Watch the finals under the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn’s trendy DUMBO neighborhood. Showings are free, and there will be local food vendors during the games. The full schedule can be seen here.

Theater

The Paley Center for Media in New York: Watch the games at the Paley Center’s movie theater at 25 W. 52nd St. Screenings begin 30 minutes before each match.

Soccer devotees

Nevada Smiths, 100 Third Ave: The bar’s slogan is “where football is religion,” so you can basically bet on a rabid crowd. Games are played on 20′ screens. Schedule here.

American Outlaws chapters: The group’s mission is to support the U.S. National Soccer Team, and they have three chapters in Brooklyn, Staten Island and Manhattan. Check them all out here.

Bars

Bars around the city will be hosting viewing parties. Check out a list by borough.