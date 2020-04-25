Cops investigate double shooting in Harlem that left one man dead

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man was killed and another was seriously injured after they were shot outside a Harlem apartment building early Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting took place at 12:55 a.m. on April 25 in the area of West 143rd Street and Lenox Avenue.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct, after being alerted through the NYPD ShotSpotter program, found 30-year-old Giovanni Otho unconscious and unresponsive after taking a bullet to his torso. Nearby, cops located a 26-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds to his left foot and right elbow.

It’s unclear how many individuals were involved in the shooting. A source familiar with the case, however, said the incident may have stemmed from an earlier dispute.

Paramedics rushed both victims to nearby NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem. Otho, who lived on 7th Avenue in the Theater District, died a short time later. The 26-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The ShotSpotter system involves a network of sensors designed to detect the sound of gunshots and automatically alert police.