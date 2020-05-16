Gunman sought for shooting man and woman on Harlem street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the suspect who shot a man and woman outside an apartment building in East Harlem early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at 1:10 a.m. on May 16 in front of the Lehman Village Houses public housing complex at 80 East 110th St.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were hanging out together outside the location when an unidentified gunman pulled out a firearm and began shooting.

Police said the woman took a bullet to her leg, while the man sustained a gunshot wound to his forearm. The victims managed to run away from the gunman and seek help.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victims to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.