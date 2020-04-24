Young men sought for knifepoint robbery of Manhattan grocery store workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives continue to seek the suspects involved in a knifepoint robbery at a Manhattan grocery store last month.

According to authorities, the caper happened at 2:35 a.m. on March 30 while the employees closed The Mexican Culture deli/grocery store at 2017 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights.

Cops said four men approached the two workers, a 26-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, just as they were closing up shop. One of the suspects flashed a knife while his cohorts rifled through the male victim’s pockets.

The robbery was caught on security camera footage that police released on April 23.

Law enforcement sources said the thieves removed the man’s cellphone as well as his wallet, which contained ID and $250 in cash, and his e-bike. One of the crooks then boarded the e-bike and took off along West 160th Street along with his fellow thieves.

No items were stolen from the female victim, police reported.

Cops described the robbers as men in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.