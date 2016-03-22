GOP strategy could really backfire

Both of President Barack Obama’s confirmed appointees to the Supreme Court are NYC-born, progressive women. If Republicans aren’t careful, the next SCOTUS appointee might be a third NYC-born woman whose politics they abhor.



No, I’m not talking about whom Hillary Clinton might appoint if she wins in November. I’m referring to federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s sister.



By saying they will not vote or even hold hearings on the nomination of centrist Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, the GOP has painted itself into a corner. If Clinton wins, she will probably pick a more liberal, younger nominee than Garland. But what if Clinton loses to Trump? A strong conservative would then be the choice, right?



Not so fast.



Last summer, Trump was asked by Bloomberg Politics whether his sister would make a good Supreme Court justice. “I think she would be phenomenal,” he said. “I think she would be one of the best. But we’ll have to rule that out now. At least temporarily.”



Trump later said he was “kidding” about nominating his sister, whom Sen. Ted Cruz has called “a radical pro-abortion extremist.” While that is an absurd claim against the moderate Barry, she wrote an opinion on a ruling that struck down a New Jersey partial-birth abortion ban, saying it “places an undue burden on a women’s constitutional right to obtain an abortion.”



This made a number of conservatives queasy about Trump’s true intentions. On Sunday he said he would list “five to 10” potential judges, but if you think he wouldn’t have the chutzpah to nominate his sister, you haven’t been paying attention.



There’s a reason the Supreme Court has an odd number of judges: to avoid deadlocks. In 2016, the court will review cases vital to millions of us on such subjects as health care, union dues and immigration reform. We are entitled to informed, thoughtful decisions.



With their party poised to be taken over by a demagogue, many Republicans fear it might be on the brink of destruction. If they want to save it, here’s the first step: Do what’s right for your nation, not your party.

Do your jobs. Give Obama’s nominee a fair hearing.



Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.