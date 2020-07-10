Downtown Music to give tips and tricks to music industry during free virtual ‘summer school’ this month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Get an inside look at the music industry for free this summer during a weeklong virtual program.

From July 27-31, New York City’s Downtown Music Holdings is launching Downtown Summer School that will give participants access to sessions will feature insights from Downtown, TikTok and other industry giants.

Founded in 2007, Downtown Music Holdings was made with the goal to make it easier for artists to distribute and monetize their work. For Justin Kalifowitz, founder and CEO of Downtown Music Holdings, offering internships incredibly important for anyone who is interested in the music industry.

“We’ve offered music industry internships at Downtown for over 10 years and have hired many of our interns full time,” said Kalifowitz. “This year, like most companies, we had to reimagine our program, but it was very important to us that we still offer a meaningful learning opportunity for students around the world.”

According to Kalifowitz, the Downtown Summer School is for students, early-career professionals and anyone else who is passionate about the business side of music. During the one-week program, participants can engage in panel discussions each day on topics like the future of music streaming and crafting hit songs around the world.

Like many businesses this year, Downtown Music Holdings had to re-think the plans for running the summer school, which was originally meant to be an in-person experience.

“We want to give people a behind-the-scenes look at what we do at Downtown every day, and how we’re putting our vision for a more equitable global music business in action,” said Kalifowitz. “Once we realized that an on-site internship wouldn’t be possible this year, we decided to launch Downtown Summer School so we could continue to provide an educational opportunity for those interested in the business of music. With the virtual setting, we are thrilled to be able to reach a wider audience around the world.”

Kalifowitz hopes the Downtown Music Summer School serves as an opportunity for participants to expand their knowledge even if they can’t the traditional in-person experience.

“For many of us at Downtown and working in the industry at large, an internship was our first chance to learn about the music business and develop connections,” said Kalifowitz. “We want to make sure students and young professionals still have that opportunity this summer, even though they can’t join us in person. Downtown Summer School will allow us to engage with the next generation of music industry leaders, and give them a better understanding of how the business is evolving and the role they can play in the future of music.”

To register or see a preview of the summer schedule, visit summerschool.downtownmusic.com.