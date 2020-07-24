Taylor Swift drops surprise album ‘Folklore’ and first single on July 24

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With concert halls and stadiums closed down amid the pandemic, many of the plans that Taylor Swift had for 2020 had fallen through the cracks.

On July 23, Swift announced on Twitter that her newest album “Folklore” would be released at midnight on July 24. Her previous album, “Lover,” was released in 2019.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the “perfect” time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” said Swift. “My gut telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Swift also dropped the first single on the album, “Cardigan,” as well as the music video for the track, which was directed by Swift herself.

Swift also said on Twitter that the new album would have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions and vinyl editions will include the bonus track “the lakes.”

“Folklore” was produced by Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift and features a musical collaboration with Bon Iver.

For more information or to order the album, visit TaylorSwift.com.