President Joe Biden set to meet with Israel’s prime minister on Aug. 26 – White House

President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for a meeting at the White House on Aug. 26, the White House said on Wednesday.

“The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region.”