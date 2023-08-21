Quantcast
Bronx

24-year-old Bronx woman fatally shot in the face Sunday: NYPD

A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in the Bronx Sunday night, police said.

The woman, identified as Lashawn Andrews, was gunned down outside an apartment building in the vicinity of East 178th Street and Park Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Andrews unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her face. EMS responded to the scene and transported her to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Andrews, who was a Bronx resident, lived about a mile away from where she was killed.

Police have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

