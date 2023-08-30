Brooklyn man killed toddler for disturbing his sleep: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in Brooklyn on Sunday apparently committed the vile act because the toddler woke him up while he was sleeping, police said.

According to police sources, cops rushed to East 68th Street in Bergen Beach on Aug. 27 after the child’s mother awoke to find the unnamed boy unresponsive and dialed 911. Upon arrival, police discovered the toddler with bruising to the stomach. EMS rushed the young boy to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police cuffed the child’s stepfather, 23-year-old Latrell Lewis, for callously murdering the 2-year-old. Lewis would often babysit the toddler while his girlfriend worked, according to NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny.

Lewis, cops said, admitted to the heinous assault while in custody.

“Detectives interviewed him and during the interrogation, he admitted to throwing the child against the wall after the child woke him up while he was sleeping,” Kenny said.

An autopsy revealed that the 2-year-old suffered a skull fracture and massive internal injuries, which ultimately led to his death.

Lewis has been arrested in the past for reckless driving. On Tuesday he was charged with murder.