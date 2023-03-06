Alleged creep cuffed for Upper West Side rape: cops

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged Sunday after allegedly raping a woman in an Upper West Side building over the weekend.

According to police, at around 1:20 a.m. on March 4, the suspect — now believed to be Jamel McIver, of East 121st Street — followed a woman into a building near West End Avenue and West 65th Street.

Once inside, cops say McIver trailed the woman into an elevator before forcing her out of it and into a stairwell, where he brutally raped her. The perp then allegedly forced the woman outside of the building before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and McIver was arrested on March 5. He is charged with rape, sexually motivated burglary and a criminal sex act.

Reports of rape are down 75% year-to-date in Manhattan’s 20th Precinct, where this weekend’s incident occurred, according to Police Department data. There was one reported rape in the precinct as of Feb. 26, when the most recent data is available — down from four during the same time last year. Citywide, reports of rape also remain down, per the data.