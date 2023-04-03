Applications for the city’s free summer camp for New York City students in kindergarten through eighth grade will open on April 17.

The camp, known as Summer Rising, is in its third cycle around the sun and will feature a new enrollment process for the 110,000 open seats. Instead of a first-come, first-served application, making for a whole lot of rushed, nail-biting madness, you can now rank multiple programs by order of preference. Remember ranked choice voting? It’s like that.

The program will open its doors in the thick of summer on July 5 and wrap up in the sweltering heat of mid August. Camp hours will last just slightly longer than your typical 9-5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The K-5 program is seven weeks long, while the 6-8 program is six.

The application process should feel more equitable, inclusive, and family-friendly, according to a joint announcement Friday by Mayor Eric Adams, Schools Chancellor David Banks, and Youth and Community Development Commissioner Keith Howard. The program is a partnership between New York City’s Department of Education, now known as New York City Public Schools, and the Department of Youth and Community Development.

“Last year, families across New York City saw firsthand the benefits of a robust summer program that provides not only academic support — addressing challenges we continue to face combatting learning loss from the pandemic — but fun and enriching activities, allowing our youngest to play, create, and develop new passions and interests,” said Banks in a statement. “I’m thrilled we will once again be offering these exciting opportunities for young people this summer, now with a more equitable and inclusive application process.”

How exactly is this process going to be more “equitable and inclusive,” you say? The city plans on prioritizing students in temporary housing, foster care, connected to community-based organization programs, and students in Individualized Education programs. The application process is still entirely online and will be available in multiple languages including Arabic, Bangla, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Urdu.

A typical Summer Rising day will look different for students who are grades K-5 and students who are grades 6-8.

For the young grasshoppers, the city has planned academics, social-emotional learning, and enrichment activities. There will be field trips planned during the seventh week. For the older kids, the curriculum looks the same, but there will be more field trips spread throughout the six weeks. The mornings are carved out for academics, but come afternoons and Fridays, students will have time for arts, sports, and play.

There will be paraprofessionals to accommodate students with additional needs and support, as well as teachers for English language learners or multilingual teachers. Students who are learning English as a second language will receive language instruction and literacy development. District 75 students, or those with IEPs, will receive specialized instruction and social-emotional learning catered to their needs.

Bus transportation is available for some students, including students with IEPs that recommend busing, students with a 504 accommodation that mandates busing, K-6 students in temporary housing or foster care who reside more than 0.5 mile away from their summer site who requested and were found eligible. To view all eligibility requirements for busing, visit the Summer Rising webpage.

Summer Rising students should expect to meet new friends and develop their interests and skills. New experiences will be had and social, emotional, and academic support are promised.

“At its heart, Summer Rising is an opportunity to keep students engaged, active, and enriched as they transition from one school grade to the next,” said First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright in a statement. This program ensures working parents have peace of mind during the summer months and that their students experience a new way of learning, discovery, and fun with their peers.”

Let’s hope third time’s the charm for Summer Rising.

To apply for a Summer Rising seat when applications open on Monday, April 17, visit the Summer Rising webpage. Applications close on Monday, May 1. Applicants will be notified about placements around Monday, May 8.