Ask the MTA | OMNY benefits and Bronx station construction

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: I finally started using OMNY. Do you have an app in development or does one already exist that can tell you how many fares you have left on your OMNY card or how many taps you have left to go before hitting the Lucky 13th ride? Marnie E.

A: We do not currently have an OMNY app, but you can view your OMNY card balances and track your progress toward reaching the fare cap with a free online OMNY account (omny.info/register.)

Signing up gives users access to a secure, personalized dashboard where you can view up to 12 months of trip and charge history, manage payment methods, reload your OMNY card and protect its balance in case it’s ever lost or stolen, dispute charges and ask any questions you might have about the new tap-and-go system. – Jordan Alexander, Acting Deputy Director of OMNY Customer Experience

Q: When will the construction at 149 St – Grand Concourse be finished? Shawnda W.

A: The ongoing construction work at 149 St – Grand Concourse is scheduled for completion in December 2023. It’s part of a wide-ranging project that will bring full ADA accessibility to the station for the first time – a major benefit for the surrounding community, which is home to number of major institutions like Lincoln Hospital, Hostos Community College, the Bronx General Post Office, Pregones Theater, and the Bronx Terminal Market.

As part of the project, crews are rebuilding stairs to meet current ADA standards and installing a new three-stop elevator that will connect the street, upper platform, and lower mezzanine. Two additional elevators will connect the upper platform, lower mezzanine, and lower platform. This work was bundled with another elevator project at nearby Tremont Av, helping the MTA to deliver both projects faster and cheaper – a win-win for the MTA and our customers. – James Bowles, Project CEO, MTA Construction & Development

