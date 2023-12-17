Mayor Adams says Brianna Suggs will focus on paperwork, not finances, in re-election campaign after federal raid

FILE — New York Mayor Eric Adams smiles while addressing athletes before they make their way onto the Verrazano Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. FBI agents seized phones and an iPad from Adams this week as part of an investigation into his campaign finances, according to a published report, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Mayor Eric Adams’ former campaign fundraising chief, Brianna Suggs, will stay on his 2025 re-election team, but she will be paperwork instead of raising money for his operation, he said Sunday.

Hizzoner made the revelation about Suggs, whose Brooklyn home was raided by the FBI last month in connection with a federal probe into the his 2021 campaign, during a wide-ranging Pix11 interview that aired Sunday.

“She’s going to do, there’s so much administrative paperwork, documentation,” Adams said. “All of that documentation, she knows it well and she’s going to be part of the processing.”

When asked if Suggs will be given a title for her new role, Adams said, “yes, we will come up with the official title and roll that out.”

The mayor revealed late last month that Suggs is no longer leading his fundraising efforts after saying weeks earlier that he had “full confidence” in her.

Federal agents raided Suggs’ home, at 929 Lincoln Pl. in Crown Heights, on Nov. 2 and walked out with two laptops, three iPhones and a manila folder labeled “Eric Adams,” According to published reports, agents with the bureau’s Public Corruption Squad questioned Suggs during the raid.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York conducted the search as part of a broad corruption probe into whether Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with a Brooklyn construction firm — named KSK Construction Group — and the Turkish government to funnel foriegn dollars into the mayor’s campaign through straw donors.

Though the mayor has denied any wrongdoing, it was later revealed that investigators seized Hizzoner’s phones days after the Suggs raid. The Adams campaign insists it is fully cooperating with the probe.

But the investigation has contributed to a serious reduction in the mayor’s popularity. A recent Quinnipiac University poll had Adams’ approval rating at 28% among those surveyed, the lowest figure for any incumbent mayor since the university began polling the public about NYC mayors 30 years ago.

Another poll by Marist College found that more than 7 in 10 of those surveyed believed Mayor Adams’ campaign did something wrong in its association with the Turkish connection.