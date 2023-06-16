Brazen Bronx shooter sought for opening fire on group a block away from precinct stationhouse

The two suspects behind a shooting in the Bronx on June 9, 2023 near the 40th Precinct stationhouse that injured a 19-year-old man.

The brazen Bronx shooter who fired at a group of people at an intersection and struck a man in the shoulder last week remains at large, police reported.

On Thursday night, the NYPD released images of the gun-slinger and an accomplice sought for the shooting that occurred at 8:08 p.m. on June 9 in the area of East

139th Street and Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven – just down the block from the 40th Precinct‘s stationhouse.

According to law enforcement sources, the two suspects arrived at the location and pointed their attention at a group of people at the location. Police said one of the perpetrators pulled out a firearm and then began shooting at the group.

In the process, authorities said, one of the shots struck a 19-year-old man in the rear right shoulder.

Following the gunfire, cops said, the suspects fled on foot westbound along 140th Street.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to the shooting. The victim was brought to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

As shown in the image police released Thursday, the suspects wore all-black clothing, including masks, hooded sweatshirts and pants. One of the individuals donned white sneakers, while the other wore black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 40th Precinct has actually seen a dramatic decrease in shooting incidents so far in 2023, according to the latest CompStat report.

Year-to-date, through June 11, the command saw 11 shootings, or half of the 22 that occurred at the same time in 2022. The number of shooting victims also plunged more than 60%, from 28 last year to 11 this year.