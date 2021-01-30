Bronx man fatally stabbed partner during argument in apartment: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx man faces murder charges for fatally stabbing his common law wife during a dispute inside their apartment on Friday night, police reported.

Kelvin Diaz, 31, was taken into custody at the scene and later booked on counts of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Law enforcement sources said Diaz allegedly stabbed his 29-year-old partner to death at about 8:29 p.m. on Jan. 29 inside their 14th floor apartment at 1965 Lafayette Ave. in Soundview.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a person stabbed at the location, found the victim unconscious inside the location with a stab wound to her head.

Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the deadly argument.