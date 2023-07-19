Bronx man gunned down last week steps from where he lived is dead: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 35-year-old man who was shot in the head in the Bronx last week has succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Anthony Gonzalez, who lived just steps from where he was shot, was gunned down at around 10:25 p.m. on July 11 in the vicinity of Gleason Avenue and St. Lawrence Avenue.

When police from the 43rd Precinct arrived on the scene, they found Gonzalez with a bullet wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, in critical condition. He died on Thursday from the wound.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.