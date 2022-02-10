Sanitation worker shot in Hell’s Kitchen domestic dispute: cops

A domestic dispute in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday morning escalated into a shooting that left an off-duty sanitation worker injured, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the off-duty sanitation worker confronted his daughter’s ex-boyfriend and his brother during a verbal argument near the corner of West 52nd Street and 10th Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 10.

The dispute turned violent, police said, when the ex-boyfriend’s brother began to wrestle with the woman’s father before brandishing a gun, shooting the father in the left leg.