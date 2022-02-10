Sanitation worker shot in Hell’s Kitchen domestic dispute: cops

A domestic dispute in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday morning escalated into a shooting that left an off-duty sanitation worker injured, police sources said.
Law enforcement sources said the off-duty sanitation worker confronted his daughter’s ex-boyfriend and his brother during a verbal argument near the corner of West 52nd Street and 10th Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 10.
The dispute turned violent, police said, when the ex-boyfriend’s brother began to wrestle with the woman’s father before brandishing a gun, shooting the father in the left leg.
The suspect then fled the scene in a black Mercedes, authorities said.
The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.
Officers from the Midtown North Precinct cordoned off the area while detectives investigate the crime scene. Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic are currently prohibited from entering the area.
