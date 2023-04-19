Bronx man shot dead steps away from home, killer still at large

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger on a 32-year-old man and killed him steps away from his front door on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement sources said Aboubacar Drame was shot dead in front of his residence on the 4500 block of Hill Avenue in Wakefield at about 10:53 p.m. on April 18.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Drame with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

As of Wednesday morning, police sources said, detectives have yet to ascertain a motive for the shooting. They also did not yet provide a description of the shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.