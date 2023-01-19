Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx man shot dead inside basement: cops

Deadly Bronx shooting
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

A Bronx man was found shot to death in the rear of his home on Wednesday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Nicholas Lewis, 21, took a bullet to his chest in the basement hallway on the 4000 block of Pratt Avenue, off West Kingsbridge Road, in Edenwald at about 8:51 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Officers from the 47th Precinct located the wounded man while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.

EMS rushed Lewis to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

As of Thursday morning, police sources did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities reported.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

