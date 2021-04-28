Shooter ambushes pair in SUV on Bronx block, leaving man dead and woman injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the shooter who opened fire on two victims, killing one of them, as they sat inside a parked SUV on Tuesday evening.

Cops said the shooting happened at about 6:15 p.m. on April 27 near the corner of East 216th Street and Olinville Avenue in Olinville.

Law enforcement sources said Robert Hill, 39, of Mount Vernon sat inside a white Mercedes-Benz SUV with a 27-year-old woman when the unknown shooter approached the vehicle and began firing.

At this point, police have not yet ascertained what led up to the shooting, or the possible motive behind the ambush. The shooter may have been accompanied by an accomplice, police sources added.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Hill with a gunshot wound to his chest, and the 27-year-old woman with a bullet to her torso.

EMS rushed both victims to Montefiore Medical Center, where Hill later died of his injuries. The 27-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.