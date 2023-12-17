Bronx robber severs victim’s finger while stealing property in subway heist: NYPD

The Bronx robber who severed a victim’s finger during a stickup on the 4 train in the Bronx on Dec. 16, 2023.

Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who severed part of a robbery victim’s finger while stealing a necklace on board the 4 train early Saturday morning.

The NYPD released an image of the cutting crook responsible for the bloody attack, which occurred at 5 a.m. on Dec. 16 on board a Woodlawn-bound 4 train near the 170th Street station in Mount Eden.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the 27-year-old victim and attempted to strike up a conversation. The victim, however, was not interested and moved to another part of the train.

Police said the suspect then followed the individual, then pulled out a knife and attempted to remove the victim’s necklace. At that point, cops reported, the victim tried to grab the blade, leading to a physical struggle.

During the brief battle, the victim wound up having part of their left index finger severed, authorities reported.

Following the incident, police said, the suspect departed the 4 train at the 170th Street station. Meanwhile, the victim later sought treatment at BronxCare Health and Wellness Center, and reported the incident to the 44th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 11.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion who wore a beige coat.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.