Early-morning Bronx shooting leaves man dead, killer on loose: NYPD

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the killer who shot a man dead early on Sunday morning.

Police said the homicide happened at about 4:05 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the corner of Boynton and Watson Avenues in Soundview.

That’s where officers from the 43rd Precinct found Joshters Mora, 22, shot in the torso. Police made the discovery while responding to a 911 call regarding the shooting.

EMS rushed Mora to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police sources did not provide a possible motive for the deadly shooting, or a description of the suspect who pulled the trigger.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Shootings in the 43rd Precinct had decreased 29.6% year-to-date through Aug. 13, according to the most recent CompStat report, from 27 to 19. Homicides, however, increased year-to-date, from 6 in 2022 to 8 in 2023.