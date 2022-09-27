Brazen Bronx shooting suspects open fire on block, strike senior man

Two brazen Bronx suspects responsible for a shooting on Sunday afternoon that left a senior man injured remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Monday night an image of the moped-riding perpetrators responsible for the shooting that occurred at 2:23 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of an apartment building at 921 East 180th St. in Crotona.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspects rode up to the location, and the passenger on the moped pointed a black firearm at an unknown group of individuals at the location.

Cops said the shooter fired multiple rounds at the group, but wound up hitting a 75-year-old man in the left thigh. According to police, the victim happened to be walking through the area when he was struck.

Following the shooting, authorities said, the pair of suspects rode off from the location in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 48th Precinct. EMS rushed the injured senior to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As shown in the image that police provided, the two suspects wore hooded sweatshirts and appeared to also don face masks to conceal their identities.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.