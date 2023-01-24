Bronx teen dead after apparent fight with stepfather: NYPD

Bronx detectives are questioning the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died after getting into a fight with him on Monday afternoon, it was reported.

Police said Corde Scott, 15, got into the dispute with his 28-year-old stepdad inside their home on the 1400 block of Doris Street off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester just before 4:18 p.m. on Jan. 23.

According to published reports, the argument quickly descended into violence, during which the stepfather allegedly wrapped his hands around Scott’s neck.

Soon after, law enforcement sources said, EMS were called to the home and found Scott unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of Scott’s death is not yet known, but police reported that he had suffered trauma to his neck. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, officers from the 45th Precinct responded to the incident and subsequently took Scott’s stepfather into custody for further questioning.

WABC-TV reported that detectives are investigating whether Scott had violently attacked his stepfather first, and if the 28-year-old man’s efforts to defend himself had led to Scott’s death. On Tuesday morning, however, police could neither confirm nor deny this report.

Charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.