Bronx triple stabbing leaves couple dead, one injured: NYPD

The suspect behind a Bronx triple stabbing on Friday night that left a couple dead remains at large, police reported.

Sources familiar with the investigation said police are now looking for a person of interest in the deadly attack, which stemmed from a dispute after one of the victims was inappropriately touched.

Authorities said the bloodshed occurred inside an apartment building at 3145 Rochambeau Ave. in Norwood at about 10:19 p.m. on Aug. 25.

According to law enforcement sources, the couple — a 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman — were visiting the location with a third victim, a 33-year-old woman who was their friend.

During the visit, police sources said, one of the women were inappropriately touched. That led to an argument near a stairwell, which ultimately ended with the bloody stabbing.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault at the location, found the 29-year-old woman in front of the building with a stab wound to her chest and the 33-year-old woman slashed in her hand.

EMS rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the 29-year-old later died; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification. The 33-year-old woman, meanwhile, remains hospitalized there in stable condition.

Upon entering the apartment building, officers found the 45-year-old man stabbed multiple times in the torso. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene; his identity was also withheld by police, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 20, according to the most recent CompStat figures, the 52nd Precinct had seen just three homicides year-to-date, down from the 12 reported at the same time in 2022.