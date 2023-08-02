Quantcast
Bronx

NYPD officer and his father found dead in Bronx home, sources say

A family member of the officer and his father found with gunshot wounds to the hand fell to her knees in agony.
Photo by Dean Moses

An NYPD officer and his father were found dead inside their Bronx home on Tuesday, sources close to the investigation confirmed to amNewYork Metro.

A massive police presence assembled on Fteley Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 after an eyewitness said two bodies were discovered in a nearby home. 

A family member of the officer and his father fell to her knees in agony near the scene.Photo by Dean Moses
Sources said the father and son were found dead inside of a bedroom — the son a member of the New York City Police Department’s Bronx Narcotics Division. Both reportedly had gunshot wounds to the head.

The mortally wounded men were rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. A gun and shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Sources say the officer did not show up to a scheduled baseball game, prompting a detective to do a wellness check, during which he discovered the bodies.

