Bronx woman found dead on her bed in apartment with brutal injuries: NYPD

Bronx detectives are investigating the mysterious death of a woman found with body trauma on her bed Wednesday afternoon.

Lissette Gomez, 38, was discovered with facial and neck injuries in a bedroom within her apartment at 647 Cauldwell Ave. in the South Bronx at about 12:43 p.m. on March 22.

Officers from the 40th Precinct made the gruesome find after responding to a 911 call at the location for an unresponsive woman.

EMS units subsequently pronounced Gomez dead at the scene. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.