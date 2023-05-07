Cops seek assailant behind fatal Bronx stabbing

Cops are looking for the assailant behind a fatal stabbing in the Bronx Saturday night.

At around 5:45 p.m. on May 6, police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed in front of 1711 Colgate Ave., in the 43rd Precinct. Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man with two stab wounds to the torso.

The victim — whose identity is being withheld by police pending family notification — was transported by paramedics to NYC Health & Hospitals-Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.