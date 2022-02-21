Police are investigating whether drug overdoses were responsible for a couple’s death inside a Bronx apartment on Sunday night, sources familiar with the case said.

Officers from the 48th Precinct found the two victims while responding to a 911 call inside an apartment building at 984 Bronx Park South, across the street from the Bronx Zoo, in West Farms at about 11:11 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the two victims unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom, authorities said.

One of the victims, a 32-year-old man, sustained trauma to the back of his head. No visible injuries were seen on the second victim, a 57-year-old woman.

Responding EMS units pronounced both victims dead at the scene. Their bodies were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the exact causes of their deaths.

Sources familiar with the case said police believe the two victims succumbed to drug overdoses, as drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment. It’s believed the 32-year-old man may have struck his head after taking a fall.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.