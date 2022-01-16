Fifteen Bronx fire victims remembered at heartbreaking funeral service

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades were laid to rest on Jan. 16 in a heart-rending ceremony.

Thousands attempted to pay their respects Sunday to 15 of the 17 lives lost in the Twin Parks North West blaze. However, the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx — located at 137 East 166th St. — was overrun with good intentions that created a chaotic situation.

What was scheduled to be a solemn service of reflection descended into disarray as hundreds of mourners attempted to gain access to the mosque, and thousands of others lined the streets in the freezing temperatures to pay their respects.

Mourners yelled and pressed their faces to the center’s windows as they battled to catch a glimpse of a service designed for family members and special dignitaries such as Mayor Eric Adams. The overwhelming situation prompted EMS to be called and police to request reinforcements.

Just one week ago, among the fire’s casualties were eight children and nine adults, who FDNY officials said perished in the fire, which was sparked by a faulty space heater that produced thick, suffocating smoke that spread throughout the 19-story structure. It is also still under investigation if a faulty self-closing door allowed heavy smoke to spread, contributing to the large number of casualties.

The imams at the Islamic Cultural Center noted that this prayer service was held to help the families and community mourn those who perished in the fire, and as a vocal reminder that such a tragedy should never befall tenants again.

Islamic tradition dictates burials should occur the same day, if not very soon after a person’s death; however, the sheer number of casualties of the Bronx fire and the task of identifying the victims – some were whole family units — took quite some time.

Debates raged whether to hold burials in the victims’ native countries. The prayer service underscored that many of the victims hailed from various parts of Africa.

Fifteen coffins, large and small, were laid out along the Islamic Cultural Center’s floor in hopes of showcasing the true horror of the fire. The message was clear: Don’t allow this to happen again.

“We have an obligation to be here for the family and allow them to get the support they need to get through this period. You have my commitment as the mayor, as I’m joined here with my fellow colleagues in government,” Mayor Adams said. “The American dream for too many burnt in that fire. It is our obligation to make sure that dream remains alive for all of us.”

The mayor joined with religious leaders, dignitaries, and elected officials such Lieutenant Governor Brain Benjamin, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to deliver remarks at the funeral.

“We will be here with you to make sure that this tragedy never happens again and we will make sure that all the families, the 15 here and the two who are not here, and all the families who are impacted by the fire knows that the state will stand up and support [them],” Benjamin said at the mosque.

In his speech, the lieutenant governor shared with the families that Governor Kathy Hochul will be providing $2 million in assistance for families displaced by the fire through funding from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Emergency Needs for the Homeless program and New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Housing Trust Fund. These services will include case management, personal property replacement, relocation and rental assistance.

The grief proved too much for many of the mourners. Pandemonium broke out as security and NYPD officers carried those who fainted during the service to awaiting ambulances, the tears still dripping down their unconscious faces.

“The entire state of New York mourns with those affected by the tragic fire in the Bronx, an unimaginable tragedy that took the precious lives of sons, daughters, wives, husbands, and friends. Governor Kathy Hochul and I both know that no words can take away the pain of the loss faced by family members and friends of those who were taken from us too soon. Through the victims compensations fund, we will provide our fellow New Yorkers with whatever support they need, and we are committed to doing so—in lockstep with the City of New York—in the coming months and years,” Benjamin said in a press release.

Schumer also promised to do all he can on a federal level to provide aid to the immigrant community and all of those who suffered losses due to the fire. He added that he and Congressman Richie Torres would be working with the embassy in Gambia to help families come to the United States to help the victims through their grief and provide much needed support.

“When tragedies like this occur, we come together,” Schumer said at the prayer service.

To help support the needs of the fire victims, the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City established the Bronx Fire Relief Fund, the Bronx Community Foundation and the Gambian Youth Organization are also raising funds to tenants.