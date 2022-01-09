‘Horrific’ Bronx fire leaves at least 19 dead, including nine children, reports say

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

At least 19 people have died, including nine children, during a five-alarm Bronx fire on Sunday morning, one of the worst infernos the city has seen, it was reported Sunday.

The majority of the victims suffered serious smoke inhalation and are being treated at five hospitals across the Bronx. Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro said the blaze — its cause unknown, but not believed to be suspicious in nature — was the most horrific the Bronx had seen since the Happy Land social club arson fire in 1990, which claimed 87 lives.

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York, and the impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city. The numbers are horrific,” said Mayor Eric Adams at the scene. “We have over 32 people who are life-threatening at this time. We have nine serious injuries, 22 injuries that are not life-threatening, with over 63 people in total.”

Later, it was reported that 19 of those 32 people had died at local hospitals, and the death toll could climb even higher.

Fire Department sources said Sunday’s blaze erupted at about 10:54 a.m. on Jan. 9 on the third-floor of a 17-story apartment building at 333 East 181st St., the Twin Parks North West complex, in Fordham Heights.

The blaze quickly extended throughout the structure and grew into a five-alarm inferno. More than 200 firefighters from across the Bronx responded to the scene and are working to put the fire out and rescue people.

The first FDNY units got there within three minutes of 911 operators receiving calls about the emergency, Nigro said. Flames engulfed the second- and third-floors of the building, but thick, acrid smoke filled the entire 19-story structure.

Firefighters found many victims overcome with smoke inhalation in the stairwells or trapped inside apartments; the commissioner noted that a number of victims went into cardiac arrest.

“The smoke conditions in this building were unprecedented,” Nigro added.

Numerous residents living in the upper floors of the building called 911 for assistance, according to the Fire Department.

Rosely Hernandez was visiting two relatives at the time. While outside the structure during the blaze, she said she saw people at their windows about to jump.

“I frantically have been calling my uncle with no response, and it’s too high up to see a window,” Hernandez said.

More than 60 people, in all, suffered injuries in the inferno, Adams said. The city is now scrambling to provide aid to displaced residents with the American Red Cross.

The mayor said the city would set up a command post at a nearby public school to help coordinate relief efforts and provide information to family members of hospitalized victims.

“We will await the findings of this investigation but the immediate concern is the safety of all the residents,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said. “We’re going to take care of every single resident that lives here at Twin Parks … We will get all the resources on the ground that we need to help you and your children.”

With reporting by Robbie Sequeira and Christian Falcone