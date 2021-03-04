Fast firefighters swiftly rescue woman during Brooklyn house fire | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped by acrid smoke and heavy fire during a blaze at a Brooklyn home on Thursday afternoon.

Fire Department sources said the inferno ignited at about 3:45 p.m. inside a two-story dwelling along 83rd Street near Stillwell Avenue in Bensonhurst.

More than 12 FDNY units and 60 firefighters responded to the blaze. Upon arriving at the scene, the first units encountered heavy smoke.

While searching the building, they came across the resident, a woman who had lost consciousness as a result of the blaze. They were able to pull her from the fire and transfer her to EMS units, frantically performing CPR to bring her back to life.

Paramedics brought the woman to NYU Langone Brooklyn medical center, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

Firefighters used three hose lines to knock the fire under control at about 4:45 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown, and under investigation by FDNY marshals.