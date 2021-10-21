Gunman and gal pal sought for shooting man at Bronx house party

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives need the public’s help in tracking down a gunman and his female companion connected to a shooting at a recent house party in the borough.

The NYPD released video footage early Thursday morning of the two suspects sought for the Oct. 17 assault on a 58-year-old man during a gathering at a home on Oakley Street off East 219th Street in Williamsbridge.

At about 12:57 a.m. on the morning of the assault, cops said, the shooter got into a verbal argument with the victim, the reasons for which were not immediately disclosed. Moments later, cops said, the victim walked to the rear of the location, but the suspect followed him from behind.

Police said the perpetrator then displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in both legs and the buttocks.

After firing the shots, cops said, the gunman left with his female companion and headed in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 47th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD described the shooter as a man in his 20s with a dark complexion and a slim build; he was last seen wearing a black hat, a camouflage jacket, black pants and brown boots.

His female companion, cops said, is believed to be in her 20s with a dark complexion, a medium build and black hair; she was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

The video shows the two individuals at the location prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.