Gunman sought in the Bronx for deadly shooting at housing complex | amNewYork

Detectives in the Bronx are seeking the killer who shot a 27-year-old man to death outside a housing complex on Monday night.

The victim suffered a fatal shot to the head near the Sotomayor Houses at 1851 Bruckner Blvd. in Soundview at about 9:20 p.m. on April 12.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 8 discovered the victim while responding to a 911 call at the location. EMS units rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, detectives have not yet determined a possible motive for the shooting. Based on preliminary information obtained during their probe, police are seeking a suspect seen near the scene at the time of the murder; he’s described as a Black man who wore a black-and-gray hooded sweatshirt.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.