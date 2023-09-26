Thirty-six-year-old Grei Mendez, owner of Divino Nino daycare was taken out of the 52nd Precinct by detectives to face arraignment on Sept. 17.

The husband of Grei Mendez, the owner of the Bronx daycare that was used to store several kilos of fentanyl and served as a grim crime scene after a 1-year-old perished after exposure to the drug, has been arrested in Mexico.

Felix Herrera Garcia has been on the lam since Sept. 15 when his 36-year-old wife and fellow tenant of 2707 Morris Avenue, 41-year-old Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were cuffed for harboring narcotics that killed 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici and hospitalized three other tots.

According to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, the fugitive was being tracked through Texas by the Regional Fugitive Task Force where he entered Mexico and was believed to be heading for the Dominican Republic when he was ultimately arrested.

“There’ll be some extradition issues, but we’ve worked with Mexican officials in the past with the help of our federal partners, obviously it’s serious incident involving the death of a child,” Chief Kenny said.

Herrera Garcia was caught on video footage fleeing from Divino Nino daycare carrying several bags containing fentanyl just before cops discovered the child dead.

This arrest comes on the heels after the NYPD uncovered a secret compartment beneath the floor of the daycare’s playroom where the children apparently slept. Inside the trap door, cops discovered what they described as a large amount of narcotics that included fentanyl, the same deadly drug that killed Dominici.

According to NYPD Lt. John Russo, the trap door was around 4 feet by 6 feet in size and was heavily disguised and could only be lifted with special equipment and knowledge of how to do so.

Mendez and Acevedo Brito were arrested on murder and drug charges that, if convicted, will see them spend decades behind bars.