Man caught on video pushing woman onto Bronx subway track

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who was caught on video pushing a woman onto a Bronx train track over the weekend.

According to police, at 4:40 p.m. on June 5, a 52-year-old woman was at the Jackson Avenue subway station platform when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to push the woman onto the southbound tracks before fleeing.

The victim was pulled from the tracks and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, as well as video of the shove:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.