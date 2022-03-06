Man fatally stabbed outside Bronx apartment building

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the killer who stabbed a 25-year-old man to death on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the attack happened at about 1:31 p.m. on March 5 outside an apartment building at 1385 Stebbins Ave. in Charlotte Gardens.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found the victim with a knife wound to the left side of his chest.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said the victim apparently got into a dispute with the suspect moments before he was fatally attacked.

Police sources did not have a specific description of the perpetrator, except to say that he may have been an Hispanic man in his 40s.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.