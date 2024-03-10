Man who smacked MTA bus driver with umbrella in Bronx still at large: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man who assaulted an MTA bus driver with an umbrella last month.

The NYPD says on Feb. 2, an MTA bus driver on-duty at Clay and Webster avenues in the Bronx was approached by a young man, described as aged 18-25, heavyset, and with a dark complexion, wearing a brown jacket and black hoodie.

Law enforcement sources said the two got into an argument, after which the unknown man struck the bus driver with an umbrella before fleeing northbound on Webster Avenue.

The bus driver suffered minor pain in his arm, but refused medical attention.

Transit workers are seeking more assurances of their safety from assaults by riders, and earlier this month staged a work stoppage on the A and C subway lines following the brutal slashing of a conductor in Brooklyn.

Despite protests from their union, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA have announced that all subway conductor cabs will be equipped with surveillance cameras going forward, as will the section of subway platforms near where the cabs stop.

Meanwhile, anyone with information regarding the suspect in the Feb. 2 umbrella assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.