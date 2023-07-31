Man fatally stabbed in Bronx street fight: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was stabbed to death during an apparent melee on a Bronx street early Monday morning, it was reported.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 2:35 a.m. on July 31 near East 161st Street and Eagle Avenue in Melrose.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim, a 28-year-old man, with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The Daily News reported that the victim had been injuring during a street fight that broke out at the location. According to information on the Citizen app, initial police reports indicated that as many as 15 people were involved.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Murders had decreased across the 40th Precinct year-to-date through July 23, according to the most recent CompStat report, from 8 last year to 5 this year.