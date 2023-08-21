Harlem shooting leaves teenager wounded, gunman still on the lam: cops

A hail of bullets were fired in Harlem, striking a teen in the arm on Aug. 21.

A teen in Harlem is now recovering after being caught in a hail of bullets during a shooting on Monday afternoon, police reported.

According to police sources, the shooting happened at about 12:34 p.m. on Aug. 21 near the corner of West 114th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Sources familiar with the case said the suspected gunman, wearing all black clothing, pulled up to the scene and began firing shots, one of which struck the victim, an 18-year-old, in thee right arm.

The victim was taken by private means to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, and is expected to survive.

About 10 shell casings could be observed at the scene, suggesting the assailant fired wildly, something a nearby resident confirmed.

A woman who did not want to be identified told amNewYork Metro that she believed she heard about 15 shots in rapid succession.

Another man who likewise asked to remain unnamed said he had only moved into the area about five months ago and while shocked to come across the crime scene, he says he is not scared about the situation.

“There are usually lots of people on the streets and that kind of creates a safer atmosphere,” the local said. “It’s part of living in New York because there is going to be random acts of violence no matter where you are in the city.”

The street was cordoned-off to the public as detectives combed-over the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.