NYC SHOOTINGS: Suspected gang member slain in Queens, man takes bullet to neck in Bronx

Detectives in Queens are looking for the suspect who gunned down an alleged gang member on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooter blasted the 29-year-old man in the head at about 5:08 p.m. on June 2 near a home on 108th Street off Van Doren Street in Corona.

Officers from the 110th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the wounded victim unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim was known to the NYPD as a member of the Trinitarios street gang. At this point, however, police have not yet established a motive as to why he was slain, or a description of the suspect who pulled the trigger.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 26-year-old man clings to life after being shot in the neck in the Bronx early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. on June 3 at the corner of West 165th Street and Woodycrest Avenue in Highbridge.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the victim with a gunshot wound to his neck. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he’s now listed in critical condition.

Detectives have yet to establish a motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect involved. No arrests have been made, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.