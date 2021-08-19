NYC SHOOTINGS: Two slain in Bronx and Brooklyn, man injured at barber shop

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were fatally shot on the streets of Brooklyn and the Bronx in 90 minutes on Wednesday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the first shooting happened in Weeksville, Brooklyn, where a 17-year-old boy was gunned down at about 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk, with a gunshot wound to his neck, near the corner of Rochester Avenue and Sterling Place.

EMS rushed the teenager to Kings County Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, police sources did not offer many details about the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to the homicide, and a description of a suspect was not immediately available.

Shortly thereafter, police in the Bronx responded to a deadly shooting at the corner of East 149th Street and Concord Avenue in Mott Haven at about 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Law enforcement sources said Dandre Johnson, 24, of Beekman Avenue in the Bronx was with a group of people at the location when he got into a dispute with the suspect. Police did not know what provoked the argument.

The words turned physical, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a gun and fired, striking Johnson in the back and arm. The gunman then took off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed Johnson to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in either murder, and the investigations remain ongoing.

Bullets at a barber shop

Back in Brooklyn, detectives are also investigating a non-fatal shooting at a barbershop in Bushwick on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 33-year-old man took a bullet to the torso in the area of Eldert Street and Wilson Avenue at about 4:55 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police do not know what triggered the shooting. Sources familiar with the case said the victim has been uncooperative with detectives.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.